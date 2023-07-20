By Adewale Sanyaolu

A businessman and politician, Mr. Iroakazi Ephraim, who was in 2011 convicted of corruption by the High Court, Umuahia, Abia State, has been discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal, Owerri, Imo State.

In a judgment delivered on February 14, 2023 by Justice Rita Pemu, and given concurrence by Justices O. A Adefope-Okojie, and Ibrahim W. Jauro, Ephraim was discharged and acquitted thus, “upon careful consideration of the submission of both counsel on this appeal as herein before in this judgement and after a dispassionate review of the evidence before the lower court, I am convinced that from the entire gamut of the evidence before the court, the offences charged against the appellant could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt. Consequently, the two issues nominated for determination are resolved in favour of the appellant and against the respondent. I find the appeal to be meritorious and same is hereby allowed accordingly. The conviction of the Appellant is hereby set aside. The appellant is hereby discharged and acquitted.”

The ICPC had in 2010 in suit No. HU/778C/2010 slammed a 10 count charge bordering on corruption, conspiracy, gratification, disobedience to lawful order among others on Dr. Iroakazi Ephraim, Managing Director of Volmek Industries Limited contracted to supply 20 fairly used vehicles to Umuahia South Local Government at the cost of N60 million.

The Trial which lasted for 5 years was resolved by the Umuahia High Court in favour of ICPC and the accused sentenced to 2 Years imprisonment in each of the count with an option of N2 million fine. Ephraim was however dissatisfied with the judgment and subsequently approached the court of Appeal through His Counsel A. C Okoroafor Esq. who got the conviction quashed.