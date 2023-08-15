From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has affirmed Julius Abure as national chairman of Labour Party (LP).

In the case of Mr. Lucky Shaibu v. Julius Abure & 5 ORS (Appeal No: CA/B/93/2023), Justice Theresa Ngolika Abadua, Fatima Akinbami and Justice Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal of the Appellant.

LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement, recalled that one Lucky Shauibu who claimed to be a member of the party in Ward 3 Executive in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State had suspended Abure.

But in his lead judgment, Justice Abadua affirmed the decision of the High Court of Edo State and held that one man cannot suspend the national chairman of Labour Party in line with Article 13 and 17 of the Constitution of the Party and the extant Electoral Act of 2022, particularly when the appellant has been described by the party as unknown.

“The court unanimously nullified the earlier suspension and all actions taken against Comrade Julius Abure and the party arising from the purported suspension.”

Abure eulogised the judgment and team of justices who refused to close their eyes to the justice of the case. He also thanked the team of selfless lawyers led by GC Igbokwe, SAN.

Abure said: “I thank the Obidient movement who tarry with me and Mr Peter Obi while the impostor Mr Lamidi Apapa and his adherents who tried to trade off the mandate freely given to the Labour Party with billions of Naira expended by his paymasters in the opposition parties”.

Igbokwe, counsel to Abure applauded the judgment describing it as sound, courageous and unimpeachable, reinstated that Abure, remains the national chairman of LP until the party convention holds.