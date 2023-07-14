From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Action People’s Party (APP) has faulted the call by Labour Party (LP) for the sack of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, describing it as baseless.

The LP, at a pres briefing, on Thursday, called for punitive action against Mahmood, and other top INEC officials, as well as investigation of donor funds received by the commission for the conduct of the last general elections.

Nevertheless, APP in a statement by its National Chairman, Uche Nnadi, expressed support to the INEC chairman. Nnadi said that rather than attacking the electoral body, political parties should on politicians, who were involved in electoral violence and voters during the last general elections.

According to him, the LP was indicting itself by calling on the international community to take “punitive action” against Yakubu and other top officials of the electoral body over the 2023 polls, whereas the party won gubernatorial, national and state assembly elections.

Nnadi admonished LP to be circumspect in its utterances, especially as it currently in court stay challenging the outcome of the presidential election.