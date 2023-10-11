By Ken Nwachi

According to Albert Eintein, a theoretical physicist and I quote “The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing “

Franklin D. Roosevelt , 32nd President of the United States also says “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.”

— John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere have been in the forefront of lifting many Nigerians out of poverty through his Ministry, Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

In Nigeria and other part of the world where poverty, unemployment, Diseases and several human related problems has dealt with people, it is least expected that a single church in Nigeria would carry such huge responsibilities of using tithe and offering that comes into the coffers of the church to help the poor and less privileged in Nigeria. This is what Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere have embarked upon since the beginning of his Ministry and he has done this for 12 straight years and still counting.

Ordinarily, it is the constitutional duty of the government to cater for the poor and less privileged through the provision of basic social amenities and job creation. The story here is different. A single church, Omega Power Ministries have taken this bold step to create employment, provide water, free schools, free hospital, free skills acquisition center, rehabilitation center, free estates, free school with special needs, free restaurant etc.

Research has shown that Omega Power Ministries is the only church in the world to shoulder such responsibilities to lift the poor out of poverty through tithe and offering from members of the church.

This is what Apostle Chinyere have effortlessly embarked upon for the past 15 years without any partnership with government or Foreign donor agencies.

The truth is that this man of God has every right to take the tithes and offering that comes into the church without being questioned by any man. But he chooses to do the right thing and followed the biblical and kingdom principles, which, according to him, by using God’s money to help God’s own people. He believed in ploughing back the resources to assist the poor and the less privileged.

He believed in using tithe and offering to win souls for God and prepare them for rapture.

Apostle Chinyere is a man of God who feels concerned when he sees the poor suffering. His vision Favour the poor than himself because he does not think about himself and his family but he focuses on lifting the poor out of poverty and changing lives.

His humanitarian engagements over the years is second to none as several shattered and battered lives has received attention.

For instance, Omega Power Ministries has built not fewer than 28 states of the art free schools to enable poor street children, orphans and other less privileged children have access to free quality education.

In health , the man of God has built two state of the art free specialist hospital to cater for the pregnant mothers who contributed a larger part of the high number of maternal mortality in Nigeria. He has drastically reduced the rate of maternal mortality in Nigeria. It is pertinent to note that the free schools and free specialist Hospitals have created employment to many graduates in Nigeria.

As if that is not enough, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere is a man of God who thinks how to better the lives of poor Nigerians on a daily basis. For instance, Omega Power Ministries free skills acquisition center in Port Harcourt has graduated over 40,000 Nigerians in various vocational skills free of charge. These people are working now while many started on their own thereby creating more jobs for people who have no job.

The man of God sent not fewer than 4000 Nigerians for undergraduate scholarships to study in Turkey, Poland, London, United States of America, Cyprus and Benin Republic. At ESN University Benin Republic alone, Apostle Chinyere have over 600 students on scholarship. He is the first individual to build a free restaurant in University campus abroad where the benefiaries of OPM scholarship eats free of charge.

He also sponsored Nigerians who are currently working in Dubai, Quatar, United States of America, London, Germany etc.

His 18 free estates have provided shelter to many homeless Nigerians.

If only others can emulate this gesture, Nigeria will be a better place to live while poverty level will be reduced drastically.

Since the man of God has judiciously used the resources that are coming into the coffers of the church to achieve this great fit, it behoves on all spirited Nigerians to support this great work to enable him do more.

• Nwachi writes from Abuja