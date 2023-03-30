From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Enigie (Dukes) across the various dukedoms in Edo South Senatorial District have advised their other colleagues to tender an unreserved apology to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, in order to averting the wrath of the ancestors.

The Enogie of Iguogbe, His Royal Highness, Festus Osagiede gave the admonition in a Press statement signed on behalf of the Dukes in the Senatorial District.

The advice, followed an uprising in the Enigie’s fold led by the suspended Iduozee Ogiegbaen, the Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko and Enogie of Evbuobanosa dukedoms, Prof. Gregory Akenzua that reportedly led the revolt against the Benin throne and attempted to balkanize Benin Kingdom.

While pledging their allegiance to the Oba of Benin, Osagiede said, “we the Enigie, hereby demand that Prof. Akenzua and his groups should tender an unreserved apology to the great throne, the general public and the world at large.

The Dukes also distanced themselves from the purported letter by some of the Dukes dated 11th November 2022 and addressed to the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, seeking the composition of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) for Edo South Local Government Councils in the State.

They insisted that, the letter was misleading and was a calculated attempt to balkanize the Kingdom under the leadership of the Paramount Traditional ruler, Oba Ewuare II.

The statement partly read, ” we are fully contented with our current status as Enigie. We cherish and appreciate this position given to us by the great Oba of Benin.

” For the avoidance of doubt, we had no issue with the Benin Traditional Council”, which is the constituted body that is authorized to handle traditional affairs.

The Dukes wondered why authors of the petition failed to approach the Oba palace or the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) to ventilate their concerns before writing a letter to the Edo State government for intervention instead of resorting to self help.

It further sought to know the efforts Prof. Akenzua, the Enogie of Evbuobanosa and the suspended Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko, Iduozee Ogiegbaen made to see His Royal Majesty to explain their role in the alleged plot to divide the Kingdom.