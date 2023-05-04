From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON), has asked a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF), Michael Akabogu, to apologise to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for accusing him of instigating his removal.

Akabogu, who was sacked sequel to allegations of parading forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate, had accused Ngige of instigating his removal for allegedly refusing to do his biddings against extant laws establishing the Fund.

But ELFON National President, Godstime Chibuikem, in a statement yesterday, said Akabogu was trying to cover up, adding that he can approach the Court if he felt he was unjustly removed from office.

Chibuikem insisted that Akabogu should be sober for breaching public trust instead of trying to smear the image of the Minister.

“The circumstances that led to his removal was all over the media. One would have expected him to approach the courts of law to exonerate himself if he was wrongly accused of certificate forgery instead of trying drag the good name of the Minister and other innocent Nigerians into his ordeal.

“Akabogu should also explain how he ran the office for the time he spent there before he was unceremoniously removed.

“It smacks of hypocrisy for Akabogu to attempt to smear the name of the Honourable Minister of Labour and other staff over allegations of corruption, especially against the background that his tenure as the Managing Director of NSITF was marred by allegations of corruption and financial impropriety.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Akabogu denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he was being victimized by powerful individuals who wanted to take over NSITF.

“However, a panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the allegations of corruption found him guilty and recommended his dismissal. Akabogu was eventually dismissed from his position.

“On February 3rd, 2023, the Executive Director of Operations of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), signed an internal memo announcing the Akabogu’s dismissal following a petition by a whistleblower in 2022, who accused Akabogu of forging his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate. He was then invited by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for questioning.

“Thereafter, an investigation commenced, which led to the discovery of the alleged certificate forgery. The NPF then reached out to the NYSC for verification of the certificate, and the response was damning.

“In a letter dated November 3rd, 2022, the NYSC informed the NPF that the

Certificate of National Service belonging to Akabogu Michael C, with certificate number A030544, was never issued by them The response read thus: “I wish to inform you that the Certificate of National Service belonging to Akabugu Michael C with Certificate number A030544 forwarded for verification was not issued by the NYSC.”

“This revelation led to Akabogu’s dismissal from his position as the head of the NSITF, as the Agency could not continue to have someone accused of such serious misconduct in a leadership position.

“The neglect of official duties by Akabogu not only constitutes a breach of trust but also threatened the welfare of Nigerians who rely on the NSITF for social insurance coverage as the Fund is responsible for ensuring that

workers are protected from financial loss in the event of work-related accidents or illnesses.”