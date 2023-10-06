From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has denied granting any certification or approval to Opeans Nigeria Limited for conducting the Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET).

Opeans Nigeria Limited, a training provider with centers in Port Harcourt (Rivers State) and Warri (Delta State) had previously claimed to have received API certification.

However, API asserts that it has not accredited or approved any trainings conducted by Opeans Nigeria Limited, noting that it’s aim is to enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability in the sector within the United States of America.

This denial by API came to light during a lawsuit (HOR/9/2023) filed at the Delta State High Court sitting at Orerokpe, against Opeans Nigeria Limited, API, Veriforce Limited Liability Company, and the Attorney-General of Delta State.

API’s legal team, from Banwo & Ighodalo law firm, made it clear that Opeans Nigeria Limited has no affiliation with API and that the BOSIET certificates being issued by Opeans Nigeria Limited are not approved or accredited by the Institute.

Industry experts, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted that Opeans Nigeria Limited’s practice of awarding fraudulent BOSIET certificates is not a new phenomenon.

They further revealed that oil companies are aware of the lack of accreditation from API or any relevant institution for Opeans Nigeria Limited.

However, they alleged that regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had been enabling and covering up such fraudulent activities, thereby endangering the lives of personnel in the industry.

The Delta State High Court has duly acknowledged and accepted all the relevant legal documents, with a ruling on the interlocutory application slated for October 10th, 2023.