… Urge labour to continue negotiation

By CHUKWUDI NWEJE

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has asked President Bola Tinubu to expedite palliative action on rolling out palliatives to cushion the hardship Nigerians face due to the removal of fuel subsidy in the interest of the working class.

In a statement Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, APGA also urged the leadership of organised labour not to leave the negotiation table or aggravate the already dire situation with any action that could threaten the collective good of the country.

NLC in a statement signed by the National President, Joe Ajaero, Thursday threatened that the labour unions would commence a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023.

Ajaero accused the Ministry of Justice and the National Industrial Court of allowing themselves to be used as agents of “anti-democracy” and warned that the nationwide strike would commence if the Federal Ministry of Justice fails to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the organised labour.

The statement read, “APGA is calling on the Federal Government to treat the demands of the Nigerian Labour Congress with every sense of urgency. While we commend the long due removal of petroleum subsidy and floating of the dollar, we cannot pretend not to recognise the attendant economic strain it has left behind.

“Today, the cost of living is at an all time high, double digit inflation rate and a below par minimum wage have all come together to worsen the living conditions of the average Nigerian Worker. This is why, at this point, it becomes difficult to wish away the demands of the NLC, particularly when those involved in the criminal subsidy regime have neither been mentioned nor prosecuted.

“A good way to ensure Justice for all is for the federal government to institute a commission of enquiry that will look into the fuel subsidy regime in the last 20 years, probe all those involved, retrieve the stolen funds and mete appropriate and stringent punishments.”

“As a true progressive party, we will continue to encourage the NLC not to leave the negotiation table or aggravate the already dire situation with any actions that will threaten the collective good of the country. At this very trying time, we encourage all patriotic Nigerians to stand firm with country, and contribute honest measures to help us get through this doldrums as fast as possible.

“In APGA, we believe in being our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper. It is our prayer and belief that this too shall come to pass.”