From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra State Chapter, has begun to fashion out strategies to reposition the party ahead of future elections in addition to the reconciliation of aggrieved party members in the State.

This move was disclosed when the Anambra State Chairman of the party, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye at the weekend inaugurated and swore in new Nnewi North Council Area party executive members at the conference hall of the council, home town of late APGA national leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

While calling on party members for a total commitment to party affairs, Chief Obi-Okoye said that the State was in urgent need of all genuine members to build a better party for all.

He said that all party members were involved in strengthening the party to an enviable position with the responsibility to make APGA a truly progressive party where democracy would be sustained.

The Chairman told them that priority should be given to justice and equity so that everyone’s goals and aspirations could be fulfilled in relative peace and equity. He assured them that there would be justice and fair play for all and urged the members to remain focused to enable the party to achieve its objectives.

He urged the newly inaugurated party officials to put APGA and the State first, adding that they should work together to achieve maximum results in Nnewi North.

“We are reorganising, reengineering and repositioning the party for victory. We don’t want any story about another political party in Nnewi. APGA is now in charge and other political parties would be retired in Nnewi. We are ready in any way they want it, we are prepared. We must be ready.

“But getting ready there are things we must change. We must change our mindset. One of the things that hinder the APGA’s progress is the attitude of our members. APGA is not a normal political party, APGA is a movement, “he said.

The Nnewi North Council Chairman of the party, Hon. Tony Muodielo, in his inaugural speech, appreciated the APGA State Chairman, Chief Obi-Okoye and other members of the State executive for the inauguration exercise and oath of office administered on the new Council Area officials. He promised to bring Nnewi North APGA to a new level with his team without fail.

Muodielo said his leadership would not fail in its mandate to make APGA the number one party in the Council Area, adding that his executive members would ensure equal rights for all in the party.

He told the party officials under his watch that they would all rise up to what he described as the enormous challenge of rebranding the party in Nnewi North as they were, according to him, expected to increase their efforts on the integration of party members across the Local Government Area.

Muodielo, while praising Governor Charles Soludo in his efforts to develop all parts of Anambra State appealed to him to consider more road networks in Nnewi which are dilapidated for reconstruction.

The Nnewi North Council Area Transition Committee Chairman, Engr. Chris Obiorah commended the State Chairman of the party, for a successful inauguration and his strategies to rebrand APGA for better and greater achievements as he promised the Council Area’s commitment to the ideals of the party and the new solution agenda.

He expressed satisfaction with the entire APGA Nnewi North members under the leadership of Muodielo for a hitch-free inauguration and charged them to work effectively and diligently as they discharged their duties to uplift the party in the industrial community.

The Vice Chairman of the party in Anambra South, Hon Sopulus Ewuzie administered the oath of office to the new Council Area executive members who pledged their loyalty to the party.

Party chieftains who graced the event were Sir Patrick Ubajaka; Comrade Peter Nwosu; and Chief Alphonsus Anaebue, among others.