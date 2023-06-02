From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has lauded Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for the excellent handling of affairs of the just concluded National Convention of the party which produced its various executives at various levels.

Obigwe in a statement released in Awka yesterday said Governor Soludo as National Leader of APGA has used the peaceful conduct of APGA National Convention to demonstrate that he is on a mission to take the party to their envisaged Promised Land.

He said APGA is honestly witnessing an unexpected transformation courtesy of Governor Soludo’s introduction of new ways of doing things in the party.

The party held a peaceful convention last weekend and produced new national leadership now led by Hon. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, a lawyer.

“One good thing that has never happened before in the party that happened under Governor Soludo’s watch as National Leader of the party is that the current leadership of the party starting from Ward, to Local Government, to State, to Regional and National emerged without going through the excruciating pain of wasting their hard earned money to buy form to contest for the current position they are all occupying. The same applies to aspirants that did not make it”.

“They have nothing to complain of because nobody extorted their hard earned money from them. Governor Soludo has set a new standard and a new way of doing things in APGA. As at today in APGA, a -nobody can become somebody courtesy of Governor Soludo’s introduction of new ways of doing things in the party”.

“The new standard set by Governor Soludo will definitely wave goodbye to the refund- and -go agitation that was witnessed in the past in the party. I will continue referring to Governor Soludo as a gifted reformer. He is truly reforming a lot in our political system”.

“No doubt of the fact that the new leadership of APGA starting from the national down to the ward will adapt to the new way of doing things introduced by Governor Soludo in the party that paved way for their emergence” he said.

Obigwe said APGA has ushered in a new beginning in Nigeria’s political system and posterity will be kind to Governor Soludo for making that possible.

While congratulating Ezeokenwa, the 4th National Chairman of APGA and other national executives of the party, Obigwe said that for him and for many others in the party, APGA got it right with the way they conducted the just concluded Congress and convention of the party.

He said basket of thanks must be given to Governor Soludo for insisting that APGA must change from the old ways of doing things to a new way of doing things for the growth and betterment of the party.