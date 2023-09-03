From Fred Itua, Abuja

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, has named a young man with Nigerian roots, Jamie Goodwin Njoku as the Chief Strategist for the Conservative Party in the coming elections.

Born in 1980, Sunak’s family are migrants. His grandparents emigrated from Punjab, in Northwestern India, to East Africa, where his mother and father were born in Tanzania and Kenya, respectively.

They met and married after their families migrated in the 1960s to Southampton in Southern England.

Just as Sunak, Jamie has a Nigerian father in the person of Edozie Njoku, factional national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Njoku hails from Oborji Ibeku in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State.

Young Jamie joined the UK Music – the collective voice of the UK music industry – in September 2020 as Chief Executive and helped steer the sector through the COVID-19 pandemic.

An ally of Njoku, Okoro Chinedum Benedict noted: “Pathetically, the question we all should be asking ourselves is, if Jamie were to be in Nigeria, given his age and intellectual disposition, what position would have naturally come to him?

“Simply put, he would have been struggling to find a space in the endless queue of the army of potential thugs undergoing training under one politician. That is the way our politics is structured.

“Jamie’s appointment reveals how the UK society and politics functions as against ours’. On the contrary, Jamie’s father, Chief Edozie Njoku is yet to be recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the National Chairman of APGA, after a four (4) years battle that saw the Supreme Court on March 24, 2023 declare him the rightful and authentic National Chairman of APGA.

“Apparently, it is this preference for doing things wrongly and our dedication to promote impunity that is responsible for Nigeria’s dysfunctionality.

“As Jamie prepares to lead the strategic team of his party in the Kings country, having washed his hands clean, we pray fervently to the Triune God to be with him so that in no distant time, he would join the likes of; Jakov Milatovic who at 36 is the President of Montenagro.

“Gabriel Boric who at 37 is the President of Chile. Dritan Abazovic who at 37 is the Prime Minster of Montenegro. Mohammed Bin Salman who at 37 is the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. Alessandro Scarano who at 39 is the Regent of San Marino. Irakli Garibashvili who at 41 is the Prime Minister of Georgia.”