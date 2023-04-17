From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Nigerian Police on Monday withdrew an amended charge it filed against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, Chukwuemeka Nwoga and Mrs Ogunseye Adebisi, Secretary to a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter Odili.

Two of the defendants, Njoku and Nwoga were arraigned on a 14-count marked CR/12/2022 and dated October 21, 2022, over allegation bordering on conspiring with others to forge judgment of the Supreme Court.

But upon further investigation, the police filed a fresh 14-count amended charge dated February 6, 2023, which now included Justice Mary Peter Odili’s Secretary, Mrs Ogunseye Adebisi as the 3rd defendant.

The defendants were in the charge accused of forging the apex court judgment and the letter-head paper of retired Justice Mary Peter-Odili.

At a resumed hearing on Monday, police prosecution counsel, Rinasonte Ezekiel told Justice Mohammed Madugu of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Bwari that he would be proceeding with the trial with the initial charge against Njoku and Nwoga.

The defence counsel, Panam Ntui Esq. did not raise any objection to withdrawal of the amended charge.

Following withdrawal of the amended charge, the court proceeded with trial, with the prosecution, calling the first witness.

The witness, Godwin Odu, said he is the Deputy National Secretary of APGA.

Odu told the court that he became the deputy national secretary of the party after a convention held in Awka on 31 May 2019.

“My Lord, after our convention, I emerged deputy national secretary and Victor Oye emerged after the 2019 convention as National Chairman. “The convention was supervised by INEC, the BOT members, 36 States Chairmen and FCT emerged. Party secretary of all States, and 32 NWC members of the party emerged” Odu said.

The prosecution witness said it was after the Awka convention on the 31 of May, that Chief Edozie Njoku, began to parade himself as new national chairman of APGA.

The witness said the issue became subject of several litigations, which eventually reached to the Supreme Court.

According Odu, when we found out that Njoku was using a forged judgement to parade as national chairman of APGA, “I wrote a petition to the police that Njoku forged the judgement he is using in parading as national chairman of our party.”

Further hearing has been fixed for April 27.

Fielding questions from judiciary correspondents after the court session, the police prosecution counsel said he couldn’t serve the charge on Mrs Adebisi.

Besides, he disclosed that some of the staff of the litigation department of the Supreme Court and Mrs Adebisi will be called as prosecution witnesses.

On his part, Njoku told newsmen that the police have found out the truth, and are looking for a way out of the suit.

“How can you say you are prosecuting someone over an allegation, which the Supreme Court has termed a “slip” and has subsequently corrected, Njoku queried.

“I am not afraid of anybody, I am poised to pursue this case to a logical conclusion. “Of course, the Supreme Court has addressed what they alleged to be forgery and I don’t know what else the police is looking for.

Count 10 reads, “That you Chief Edozie Njoku, Chukwuemeka Nwoga on or about June 30, 2022 in Abuja and others now at large dishonesty and deliberately forged the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in suit number: SC/CV/686/2021, with the name of Chief Edozie Njoku as the 2nd respondents knowing that he was not a party to the case, using same as a genuine judgment of the court with intent to mislead members of the public and ridiculing the judicial system of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby committed an offence punishable under section 366 penal code law.

The above count has since been corrected by the Supreme Court, with the enroll order of the judgement served on all parties in the appeal, including INEC.