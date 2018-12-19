“If Oye refuses to abide and obey the constitution of APGA, then the yoke is upon him not me. His duty is to uphold the constitution of APGA.” Vincent Kalu Factional chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia Stat chapter, Nnanna Ukaegbu, has said that Dr. Alex Otti, is not the party’s candidate, as his emergence wasn’t in accordance with the party’s constitution. Alex Otti and the Abia guber Ukaegbu also accused Dr. Victor Oye, the national chairman of the party, of destroying the party. Why is APGA enmeshed in crisis? Political crisis is not limited to APGA. The way we play our politics in Third World countries makes it almost impossible to have a rancour-free political party and political association. More so, each time elections draw close, you will notice that almost all the political parties are usually engulfed in crisis. So it is not just limited to APGA, it is in PDP and the worst hit is the ruling APC. We don’t see politics as that of rendering services; we approach politics from a mercantilist’s point of view, which makes it almost impossible to conform to the rules. We all try to outsmart each other because politics remains a major part of business from our psyche that is why it appears that virtually all the political parties are involved in one crisis or the other. You have always claimed to be the state chairman of APGA, but the NWC doesn’t recognise you, it recognises Reverend Augustine Ehiemere as the party chairman. Why? I don’t really claim to be the state chairman of APGA in Abia State, because, I’m the state chairman. So, the issue of claim doesn’t arise. The court has equally affirmed my position as the chairman. I’m a founding member of APGA; I helped to build this party with the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. Like I said earlier, the way we play politics makes it almost impossible to have rancour-free association. In America, a democrat is always a democrat; you belong to a political party based on your entrenched principle and ideology, but, that is not the case here, where we see political party as vehicle to contest and win election to enrich ourselves.

We have been in this party from inception and we built the party with our resources and all that we got. Somehow, because we play money politics, when those who had acquired wealth joined the party, the wrangling began to manifest because all that they are interested in is to hijack the party, run an election, win and go away. That is the major issue you have. The national leadership of the party led by Victor Oye recognising me or not is no longer material. We are in constitutional democracy, which connotes the rule of law, and the court interprets our laws. Let the court interpret the law. The court has made its pronouncement. The law also provides recourse for him, where he can appeal that decision. Until that decision is appealed and set aside, he cannot contest it. We have all this autocracy in our nature that we find it difficult to respect a court decision when it doesn’t favour us. People describe the court as the bastion of democracy and the last hope of the common man when it favours them, but when the decision is on the contrary, it becomes kangaroo and all sorts of derogatory descriptions deployed in the process. What happened at the party primary where the candidates that emerged through your leadership were not given tickets? I don’t really want to go into that. Our democracy is still young as we are just emerging from decades of military rule where you don’t see judicial pronouncement as sacrosanct, but the fact remains that the court has made a pronouncement, whoever that doesn’t abide by the decision of the court is playing outside the norm. Eventually, INEC will recognise the candidates that emerged from the state executives that organised the only recognised state congress to produce and nominate the candidates. Under our constitution, only state congress can nominate candidates, and the state congress is convened by the state chairman presided over by me, not by the national chairman or by the national delegates. That is the provision of our constitution. It should be Article 24 (3) of the constitution of APGA. So, if Oye refuses to abide and obey the constitution of APGA, the constitution he swore to uphold, then the yoke is upon him not me. His duty is to uphold the constitution of APGA, if per adventure he says he is not doing that, I shouldn’t be the one to be answering the question, he should be the one. Ask him what the constitutional provision of APGA says on who nominates candidates? Is it the national delegates, is it the NWC, is it the national executives?