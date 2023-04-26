From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its governorship aspirant in Abia State in the just concluded elections, Chief Chikwe Udensi, has hosted one of Ghana’s presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling NPP, His Excellency Allan John Kyerematen, in Nigeria.

Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry and former Ghanaian Ambassador to the United States, was in Nigeria according to a statement, to visit friends, stakeholders and professionals in various fields ahead of the forthcoming presidential election in Ghana.

The presidential hopeful who had earlier visited Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, used the opportunity to congratulate Udensi on his numerous contributions to international security, and urged him to extend same to Ghana.

Udensi, in his response, thanked Kyerematen for the visit, noting that Ghana and Nigeria should assist each other in ensuring that democracy survive in both countries.

Udensi said Ghana as a neighbouring country to Nigeria could be at the risk of Boko Haram insurgency if urgent steps were not taking and expressed the readiness of Interpol to curb trans-border crimes that may arise from the activities of Boko Haram and affiliate groups.

Udensi said his organisation will seek partnership with Interpol Systems office in Ghana, saying such partnership was needed for effective security enhancement in both countries.