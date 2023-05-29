Apex Petroleum, a leading provider of motor fuel, lubricants, and petroleum equipment, has announced the appointment of Amit Dalal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. With an impressive career spanning over 35 years in finance, Amit brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the company.

In a press statement, the company founder noted that Amit Dalal boost of proven track record of leading high-performing finance teams across diverse sectors, including energy, government contracting, IT, manufacturing, and transportation.

“We are delighted to welcome Amit Dalal to the Apex Petroleum team as our new CFO,” said Anthony Onianwah, CEO of Apex Petroleum. “His extensive finance experience and outstanding leadership qualities will be invaluable in driving growth and profitability. We are excited about the contributions he will make in taking Apex Petroleum to new heights.”

Amit Credential is also impressive as the oil Mogul laud him in the official statement. “He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a master’s in taxation, and an MBA with a specialisation in accounting and finance. This comprehensive academic foundation equips him with the necessary skills to effectively lead Apex Petroleum’s financial operations,” he said.

“As Apex Petroleum’s CFO, Amit will assume responsibility for overseeing all financial operations, including financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, risk management, and financial reporting. Working closely with our leadership team, he will be instrumental in driving growth, profitability, and financial discipline while enhancing operational efficiency.”

Prior to joining Apex Petroleum, Amit held the position of Financial Controller for maritime power and energy solutions at a major technology company and defence contractor. Amit has also held prominent finance roles, including CFO, VP of Finance, and Director of FP&A, at various renowned organisations.

Apex Petroleum, founded by President and CEO Anthony Onianwah, boasts over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

The company offers a wide range of services and wholesale oil distribution to states in the USA, including fuel cards, storage, delivery, and management, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.