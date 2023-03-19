From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Saturday 18th March 2023 Governorship election in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, is set to be declared Governor-elect of the state.

Nwifuru has won 7 local government areas out of the 10 local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The local government areas won so far by the APC candidate are, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ohaukwu, Abakaliki, Afikpo South, Ohaozara, and Ivo.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof. Ben Odoh, won Ezza North and Ezza South local government areas, while the PDP candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, won only Onicha local government area.

The results of Afikpo North, Ishielu and IKwo local government areas are being awaited.