The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr. Nadir Idris as governor-elect for Kebbi State after winning Saturday’s re-run election.

Returning Officer for the election, Prof.Yusuf Saidu, who declared the result said after adding results from the first election conducted on March 18 and supplementary poll of April 15, the APC candidate polled 409,225 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gen. Aminu Bande of the PDP who got 360,940 votes.

“Nasir Idris of APC having satisfied the requirements of law is hereby declare elected,” he said.

In the inconclusive March 18 poll, Idris had scored 388,258 votes, while Bande polled 342,980 with a difference of 45, 218 between the two candidates. The Returning Officer, Prof. Yusuf Saidu from Usmanu Danfodio University had canceled results in 142 polling units in 20 LGAs, out of the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

Prior to the termination of election coalition, the APC candidate had won in 18 LGAs, while the PDP candidate won in three LGAs.

In the supplementary elections conducted in 142 polling units across 20 LGAs, APC won in 15 LGAs, while PDP won in five LGAs.

Prof. Yusuf Saidu, while declaring the supplementary results, declares that the APC candidate polled 20,967 votes, while the PDP candidate got 17,960. votes

He said total valid votes in the supplementary poll stood at 39,244, rejected votes at 878, while total votes cast were 40,122.