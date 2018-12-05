Severally, the smooth running of the Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON) has been hampered intermittently, over the years. This advertising control house has come under the hammer of recurring breaches. Varieties of contravention have been infringed upon APCON by successive governments, subsequent to the enactment of the law establishing the regulatory body by a preceding administrative era.

Twice at different instances with the commencement of the democratic regime in 1999, APCON had been disowned as an agency of government under the premise that government cannot continue to fund ‘a professional institute’ which APCON was depicted to be.

According to industry bigwigs, it took the assiduous representations to government by the then governing council, spearheaded by late Dr. May Nzeribe and Alhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi (who were the Chairman and Registrar respectively) with the support of their contacts in the National Assembly, to secure the reinstatement of APCON as an agency of the Federal Government.

For 18 months, during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the government did not appoint a chairman to constitute the APCON council even though Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi has served out his tenure. After the long wait with APCON which had been immersed in a crisis of leadership, Mr. Udeme Ufot, an advertising chieftain was finally appointed the Chairman of the council. The practitioners breathed a sigh of relief but this was to be short-lived.

Barely four months after the Ufot-led board was constituted, President Muhammadu Buhari’s blanket dissolution of the boards of agencies, commissions and parastatals dealt a mighty blow on the APCON council and the marketing communications industry. A letter dated July 16, 2015, signed by the then Head of Federal Civil Service, Danladi Kifasi, vacated the council and relinquished its powers to APCON Registrar/Chief Executive Officer.

The stakeholders cried foul as they protested strongly that the dissolution contravened the APCON Act. Objections rented the air. “APCON council is a regulatory council with professional seats. It should not be treated as a parastatal for political seats,” the practitioners complained across all nooks and crannies. This wrong move returned APCON to comatose.

For three consecutive times, the Federal Government is believed to have goofed in nominating politicians and non-advertising professionals into the board of the council. The latest on this controversy was in January, this year, when the government announced Hon. Jacob Sunday (Chairman), Chief Dayo Abatan, Aloysius Okafor, Sani Tulu as the newly appointed APCON Council members; two year after the dissolution of the Udeme-led APCON board.

According to the advertising practitioners, the appointment is contrary to the Nigerian Advertising Rules, Laws and Regulation, Act 55 of 1988 (as amended), which states that a chairman, who should be appointed by the President, shall be a distinguished fellow of the profession. The APCON council has remained in limbo, till date.