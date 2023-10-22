From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed confidence that the party will triumph in the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

Ganduje stated this while speaking with newsmen at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, after being hosted by the Kebbi State governor, Dr. Nasir Idris.

“Already, we have established campaign committees for the three states towards securing victory. The committees are already on ground and doing marvellous job,” he said.

Ganduje who was accompanied by members of the APC National Executive Council later attended the wedding Fatiha of Zainab, the daughter of the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, which was solemnised at the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Mosque, Argungu.

The former Kano State Governor, exuded confidence that the excellent performance of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi and similar feat by the incumbent governor in Imo, two APC controlled states as well as the credibility of the APC candidate in Bayelsa, would make the party to cruise to victory at the polls.

Ganduje commended Governor Idris for transforming the state within such space of time of incumbency, saying that he visited the state not long ago, but what he saw yesterday cherished commendation.

The APC National Chairman was also happy about the prevailing peace and security in Kebbi, which indicated that the APC administration of Governor Nasir Idris has placed premium on security matters and wellbeing of the people of the state.

In separate interview, Alhaji Argungu thanked Ganduje for gracing the wedding his daughter just as he expressed gratitude the state governor for his physical presence as well as providing material and financial support towards the success of the event.