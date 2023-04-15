From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Diket Plang as winner of Plateau Central Senatorial election.

INEC Returning Officer, Dr. Jimam Lar who declared the result on Saturday in Pankshin said, Plang of the APC polled 131,129 votes to beat his closest rival, Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 127,022 votes while Labour Party candidate, Garba Pwul scored 36,510 votes to take the third position.

Dr. Lar said Diket Plang of the APC who scored the highest number of votes and thereby satisfied the requirement of the law was returned elected.

It could be recalled that the Plateau Central Senatorial election was conducted on the 25 February, 2023 but the collation of the results was suspended due to the petition filed by the PDP candidate, alleging mutilation of result sheets, lack of transmission of election results through the BVAS and allegations of over-voting.

INEC changed the initial Returning Officer, who computed the election results all over and announced the winner at the collation centre in Pankshin, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.