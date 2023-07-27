From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed another casualty following the voluntary resignation of National Working Committee (NWC) member and National Vice Chairman, North-west, Salihu Lukman.

Lukman’s protracted battle with the Abdullahi Adamu-led leadership culminated in the resignation of the national chairman and secretary, Iyiola Omisore last week.

Only recently, he stood against the drafting of former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as replacement for the outgone Abdullahi Adamu.

He had insisted that moving the position of National Chairman of the party from North-Central to North-west was suicidal, unjust and insensitive.

Lukman disclosed his resignation in a letter dated July 26, 2023 addressed to the Acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari.

The letter read: “I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

“Rather than remaining in the leadership of the party and become a source of distraction for leaders and especially for the young government of President Asiwaiu Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is better to excuse myself and take time off from politics.

“I will however retain my membership of the party in the hope that our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will retract from acts that will be unjust and illegal, which iS crucial to any alaim of being democratic or progressive whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians.

“I Wish to convey my sincere gratitude to our leaders in Kaduna especially Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for finding me worthy of nomination to serve at the highest of the party’s leadership.

“I do hope all our leaders will appreciate that I am left with no option in the circumstance.”

I wish the party and all our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the best and will continue to give my modest support towards the success of the party from the background.”