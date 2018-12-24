Reacting to the allegation of trading with the 2023 presidency last night, spokesman for the APC dismissed the opposition as unserious and undeserving of a response.
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the promise by the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to both the South East and South West that they would produce the President in 2023 has exposed the insincerity and desperation of the ruling party in the run-up to the 2019 general election.
South East/South West battle over 2023 Presidency
The PDP Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement by one of its spokesmen, Kassim Afegbua, stated that to cede the Presidency in 2023 to the two geopolitical zones at the same time showed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC were insincere in their engagement with the people of the South East and South West.
Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had charged leaders of the South West to support Buhari’s re-election so that the Presidency could return to the zone in 2023.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had also recently told the APC members in the South East that President Buhari would hand over the reins of power to the South East, if it supports his re-election bid.
Some months ago, Raji Fashola and Chris Ngige, at separately town hall meeting, also assured Southwest and Southeast of the presidency diadem in 2023. But Afegbua said with the doublespeak by the Presidency and the ruling party, it was obvious that Nigerians cannot take President Buhari and his party seriously ahead of the February 16 election.
“In its desperation to hang on to power despite its abysmal failure so far, the APC and the Presidency have resorted to trading with the lure of 2023 presidency, promising both the South East and South West, respectively, the 2023 presidency in exchange for votes.
“Giving out two promises has exposed the insincerity and dubious intention of the Buhari-led Federal Government with the people of the South East and South West geopolitical zones, with empty promises of bequeathing power to the two zones at the same time in 2023.
“Two principal officers of the same government cannot be fooling Nigerians with vainglorious promises all in the name of re-election. Such discordant tunes by the first and second citizens of our dear country have exposed lack of synergy, and display of double standard and doublespeak by chieftains of a government that has continued to display wanton desperation to hold on to power at all cost in the face of monumental failure.
“How can the President be promising south-easterners the Presidency when his Vice President
is also promising south-westerners same position in 2023, all in the name of 2019 re-election?” Afegbua queried.
He added: “This is a clear show of deceit, desperation, crass insincerity and hypocrisy of the highest order. This is a clarion call on south-easterners not to trust such carrot being dangled before them as it has become obvious that this government neither fulfills promises nor keeps any covenant.
“The president cannot, on the one hand, be playing God by decreeing which zone he intends to bequeath the reins of power, while his Vice President, on the other hand, is also promising his South West zone of same position.
“This is a typical feature of power-hawkers, in their desperation to hoodwink buyers to patronise their morbid products. The Nigerian public must wake up to this doublespeak and vote out this inconsistent government in 2019.”
Reacting to the allegation of trading with the 2023 presidency last night, spokesman for the APC dismissed the opposition as unserious and undeserving of a response.
“When Atiku and PDP have issues that matter to Nigerians to discuss, we will be available to engage them,” he said in an SMS.
In a separate statement, the PDP promised that its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would eliminate multiple taxation, as well as increase government funding to small and medium enterprises in key sectors of the economy, if elected.
The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said while President Buhari was planning to increase the suffering of Nigerians by imposing more taxes on them next year, Atiku is committed to reducing the burden on the people.
The PDP noted that its presidential candidate was worried over the current huge tax burden on businesses and commodities in the country.
“A detailed check on the tax regime under President Buhari’s administration shows that, apart from huge capital gain taxes, which is crippling businesses and scaring away investors to other countries, Nigerians are also bearing the huge burden of hidden taxes on everyday consumer goods and services.
“It is more disheartening that proceeds from these hidden taxes are allegedly diverted to private purses of corrupt leaders of the APC and the cabal at the Buhari presidency, while our infrastructures remain dilapidated.”
However, the PDP urged Nigerians not to despair as Atiku has articulated a policy framework that would streamline tax administration in the country and ensure transparency in remittance and spending, and also support private businesses to thrive.
“Part of the framework in Atiku Abubakar’s policy document shows a plan ‘towards achieving the lowest corporate income tax rate in Africa, in order to make Nigeria one of the most attractive destinations for foreign direct investment.’
“This is in addition to a plan to achieve ‘lower transaction costs (including lowering the capital gain tax) in order to attract investment and boost activities in the capital market’ as well as ensuring that
the granting of qualification for tax incentives is in accordance with pre-determined, uniform and clear criteria.”
