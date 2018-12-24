Reacting to the allegation of trading with the 2023 presidency last night, spokesman for the APC dismissed the opposition as unserious and undeserving of a response.

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the promise by the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to both the South East and South West that they would produce the President in 2023 has exposed the insincerity and desperation of the ruling party in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement by one of its spokesmen, Kassim Afegbua, stated that to cede the Presidency in 2023 to the two geopolitical zones at the same time showed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC were insincere in their engagement with the people of the South East and South West.

Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had charged leaders of the South West to support Buhari’s re-election so that the Presidency could return to the zone in 2023.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had also recently told the APC members in the South East that President Buhari would hand over the reins of power to the South East, if it supports his re-election bid.

Some months ago, Raji Fashola and Chris Ngige, at separately town hall meeting, also assured Southwest and Southeast of the presidency diadem in 2023. But Afegbua said with the doublespeak by the Presidency and the ruling party, it was obvious that Nigerians cannot take President Buhari and his party seriously ahead of the February 16 election.

“In its desperation to hang on to power despite its abysmal failure so far, the APC and the Presidency have resorted to trading with the lure of 2023 presidency, promising both the South East and South West, respectively, the 2023 presidency in exchange for votes.