From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the anti-graft agencies to beam its searchlight into the alleged mismanagement of state funds running to N90 billion by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Acting Chairman of the APC in Osun, Tajudeen Lawal in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, Wednesday, alleged that Adeleke has been spending government money he declares frozen in his executive order.

The party called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) to urgently beam their searchlight on the finances under Adeleke to halt the ‘looting spree.’

The APC accused Adeleke of gross mismanagement of the accrued funds to the state, saying he should be ready to account for any money he might have spent without due process on the day of reckoning which is knocking.

It challenged Adeleke to give an account of funds that accrued to the state coffer in the last 100 days among which are: N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES; N6.7 billion from Federal Government parastatal tax liability; N3.2 billion Nigeria for Women Project; N4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms and the N14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration.

APC also asked Adeleke to give an account of N4billion IGR November 2022, Dec 2022, Jan & Feb 2023; November 2022 FAAC allocation after deduction N6.37billion; December 2022 FAAC allocation after deduction N6.93billion and January 2023 FAAC allocation after deduction of N5.34billion.

It further alleged that Local Government allocations within the last 100 days of Adeleke include: November 2022 FAAC allocation after deduction N6.2billion; December 2022 FAAC allocation after deduction of N4 8 billion; January 2023 FAAC allocation after deduction of N5.7 billion; 1st tranche of Sure P left by Oyetola admforN3.5 billion; 2nd tranche of Sure P N2.6 billion.

“The breakdown of the public funds that Adeleke needs to account for in the last 100 days of his administration goes thus: N67.44 billion revenue to the state; N22.8 revenue billion to the local governments.

“The total amount of the revenue excluding the February 2023 allocation that is hanging on the neck of Adeleke is N90.24 billion.

“Adeleke within the period under the spotlight awarded the dubious borehole water contract to be sunk in each of all the 332 wards across the state for N14 million each.

“The fact check on the Adeleke borehole contract revealed that it was a scam meant to fleece the state as the borehole contract was given out for N2 million per one while the remaining N12 million on each of the boreholes was pocketed by Adeleke,” APC alleged.