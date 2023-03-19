From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept the majority seats of the State of Assembly election’s results declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Out of 17 state constituencies announced by various returning officers at their local government collation centres, APC won 12 seats, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 4 and Labour Party (LP) 1.

State constituencies where APC were declared winners include Biase, Bakassi, Calabar South, Municipality and Odukpani all in the south where the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, comes from.

At the central senatorial district where the PDP candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor, comes from, APC won in Boki, Etung, Ikom 2, Yakurr I and II, Abi, Obubra I and II and Yala II and Obudu in the North.

PDP still maintained their dominance of Northern senatorial district by winning 4 seats in Ogoja, Yala Ii, Bekawara and Obanliku while LP won in Yala I.

From the above results declared so far, PDP stalwarts including former governors Donld Duke an Liyel Imoke lost not only their local government areas to APC but their southern and central senatorial districts respectively. Besides, the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, also lost his Etung stat constituency to APC.

However, the results showed that Governor Ben Ayade lost 4 Assembly seats ou of 6 in the northern senatorial district to his political rival and the incumbent Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who defeated him in th February 25 National Assembly election.

Checks showed that only one out of the 17 elected member is a returning member, Hon. Hillary Biong (Boki I). while he rest are new ones.

