Action laughable – Osagie

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Uhunmwonde Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Hon Samson Osagie, the former Minority Whip representing Uhunmonde/Orhionmwon federal constituency in the House of Representatives, and eight others, for alleged anti-party activities.

The letter for the suspension of the party members was signed by the Local Government chairman of the party, financial secretary, physical challenge, publicity secretary, treasurer, woman leader among others.

According to the notice of suspension made available to newsmen in Benin City, however, named three-man disciplinary committee to be chaired by Prof David Osifo with Dr Washington Osifo and Barrister Dan Ogbegie as secretary and members respectively.

The notice said the affected persons were suspended to avoid their interference with the process of investigations.

“Following compelling petitions of anti-party activities, factionalisation, absenteeism from party meetings and internal sabotage in the just concluded general elections from some party stakeholders at our disposal, we wish to convey the suspension of the under-listed persons from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uhunmwonde LGA chapter”, it said.

Other suspended members of the party in the local government are,

Hon Roland Alari, Barr Felix Alari, Mr Monday Guobadia, Mr Nelson Gomez Ise, Mr Festus Iyekeetin,

Hon Jolly Iyekeoretin, Mr Evans Ozabor and Mr Williams Amadi.

Reacting the suspension, Samson Osagie, described the action of those who suspended him as laughable.

According to him “The news of my suspension from APC was broken to me by a responsible journalist who sought to hear from me.

“First, the said suspension purportedly carried out by a group of people, some of who have denied knowledge as their signatures were taken from an attendance list of a previous meeting is not only laughable but a gross violation of Article 21 of the Party Constitution and my fundamental rights guaranteed under Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999(as amended).

“Not only are their omnibus allegations unfounded, they are spurious and totally untrue.

“Am a party man who rose to become the Minority Whip of the party in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015.

” I was a member of the National Executive Committee of the APC up until President BUHARI became President.

” I am not given to any acts or actions that undermines my party.

“Again, my fundamental rights to fair hearing has been breached by these follows who did not bother to hear from me and/or confront me with the allegations at their disposal.

“For about a year now, I have been cautiously engaging in political activities owing to my bereavement while still giving my utmost support to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates.

“I do not know, therefore, how they came about the spurious allegations they have now alleged.

“I there denounce in the strongest of terms the attempt to blackmail me by this suspension and undermine my commitment and dedication to the APC since its formation.

“The allegations are nothing but manufactured lies which cannot stand the test of time.

“Some of those who are the masterminds of this shameful acts have resigned from the party a night before and flee overseas even though elections are yet to be completed.

“This is the height of gross irresponsibility by those who think politics is like operating a computer.

They should know that no matter what Dry Bones Will Rise Again!,” Osagie said.