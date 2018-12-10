Nasarawa State Police spokesman Idirisu Kennedy confirmed that the command received information about the kidnapped politician at about 9:45pm on Sunday

Linus Oota, Lafia

Suspected gunmen are reported to have kidnapped APC candidate for Obi II state constituency in the 2019 Nasarawa State House of Assembly election, Mr David Ayele.

A witness, who is a brother to the kidnapped candidate, told journalists that the gunmen broke into the residence of Mr Ayele at Tundu Kauri area of Lafia, the state capital, driving him off in a vehicle to an unknown destination.

The incident is alleged to have occured last Sunday at around 8pm.

According to the witness, “as I am speaking with you now, my brother is nowhere to be found and we don’t know his whereabouts; and they have not called any of us for ransom.”

When contacted, Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer Idirisu Kennedy confirmed the incident, and was quick to add that the command received information about the kidnapped politician at about 9:45pm on Sunday, confirming that Mr Ayele was picked in front of his house.

“The Obi II APC state assembly candidate’s car was found along the Awe-Obi road in the state, however, our men are on top of the situation,” the police spokesman said