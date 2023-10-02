…Petition DSS, IGP to investigate Kano governor over election theft

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC), National Coalition of APC Progressives Stakeholders, have chided the leadership of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for sponsoring an eight-man protest in London.

Addressing newsmen during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, National Secretary of the stakeholders, Isabella Odunayo, claimed that the NNPP-led Kano state government were behind the protest.

They maintained that since the party lost at the tribunal, they have being peddling lies against the judiciary, the federal government and dragging the image of APC on daily bases.

The stakeholders equally petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Service (DSS) to commence investigation of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP ahead of their prosecution.

“After failed attempts to discredit the tribunal ruling, the NNPP desperation took them to London where it sponsored a protest to blackmail the federal government and discredit the tribunal judgement, unknown to the organisers, Nigerians in diaspora had watched clips of the jubilation that trailed the APC victory at the tribunal thereby Nigerians in London ignored the sponsored protest.

“It is shameful that the governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf and the Kwankwasiyya movement only got eight persons for a protest which targeted about 1000 people, a sign that Nigerians both home and in diaspora accepted the judgment in good faith.

“The NNPP should be aware that, the judiciary can not be intimidated by its threat as security agencies in Nigeria are fully prepared to secure the country.

“The eight people led by Aminu Bello who embarrassed themselves on Sunday in London does not represent the interest of Nigerians,” the stakeholders noted.

Speaking further on the London protest, they said that: “it is barbaric and indeed archaic for the NNPP to toll the part of blackmail calling for justice in far away London when justice has already been served with the judgment of the tribunal.

“It is unpalatable to speak ill of the judiciary because your stealing antics were uncovered. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has no shame that is why he is still sponsoring campaign against the judiciary.

“We advocate special trial for electoral offenders like Governor Abba Yusuf where he will be committed to jail for election theft. We call on the Inspector General of Police and the department of state service to commence investigation of the out-going Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP ahead of their prosecution.

“It is by such actions that some desperate politicians may desist from rigging and instilling violence during elections. We are optimistic that the Apeal Court judges shall also deliver judgement on it merit,” they expressed confidence.