From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Executive committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East Thursday commended Senators Tony Nwoye, Anambra, and Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia, for what they described as their worthy representation of the people of the South East zone in the National Assembly.

In separate commendation letters sent to each of them and signed by the APC National Vice Chairman, South East zone, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the South East APC leaders expressed satisfaction with their actions in the National Assembly.

“You have through your actions, dedication to service and quality representation shown that you are true leaders and detribalised Nigerians worthy of emulation.

“We salute your exemplary patroitism anchored on quality and fairness. We must also mention your motion on the floor of the Nigerian Senate seeking for better representation of the South East geopolitical zone in the ministerial nominations as presented to the Senate by Presdent Bola Tinubu. This altruistic approach is highly appreciated and extremely commended, ” said the committee members.

In his individual contribution, the party’s Organizing Secretary in the South East zone, Mr Dozie Ikedife concurred that it would be nice for the President to consider more cabinet members from the South East.

Mr Ikedife described President Tinubu as a true democrat, adding that he had no doubt that he would work hard to deliver on his campaign promises and would carry the South East zone along.

Meanwhile, the South East Senate caucus has reportedly asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint two more ministers from the zone.

The Senators reasoned that the two additional ministerial appointments for the zone would ensure equity, fairness and justice in the representation of all geopolitical zones in the present administration under President Tinubu.

The demand, according to the report, was contained in a motion moved by Senator Tony Nwoye of the Labour Party (LP) representing Anambra North Senatorial zone.

The motion was said to have been co-sponsored by the remaining fourteen Senators from the South East.

Dr Nwoye, in his lead debate, had complained that the South East, with only five slots, had the lowest ministerial representation among those nominated by the President.

Nwoye had insisted that President Tinubu’s action violated Section 5 (a) and (b) as well as Section 4 (1) of the Federal Character Commission Act Laws of the Federation, 2004.

He further argued that under-representation of the South East in the present government would not make for national unity and loyalty as enshrined in Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He called on the Senate to prevail on the President to add at least two more ministers from the South East to balance the nation’s geopolitical representation in the Tinubu’s administration.