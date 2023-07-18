A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Osita Chidoka has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of national chairman of the APC to the south-east to ensure inclusive representation.

Chidoka’s call came in the wake of the resignation of the APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and assumption of office of Abubakar Kyari, deputy chairman (north), as acting national chairman of the party.

Reacting to the development Chidoka said since principal offices, including the presidency, senate presidency and speaker of the house of representatives, are held by Nigerians from other regions, the APC chairmanship, as a matter of prioritizing national unity, should be zoned to the south-east.

The former minister of aviation said President Bola Tinubu should rise above “petty politics and renew the idea of Nigeria”, adding that “a south-east national chairman for the APC would be a step in the right direction.

“These six positions are at the core of government and governance by their statutory positions. As discussions commence on ministerial nominees, board appointments, and policy directions of the government, these six offices would make important inputs to the process and progress of the government,” he said.

“As a Nigerian, patriot, student of our national history, and proponent of intentional national rebirth, I recommend that the APC zone the national chairmanship to the south-east, to ensure inclusive representation.

“Some will say the SE did not vote for the party and President Tinubu, my answer will be that the south-west did not vote for NPN when chief Akinloye was the powerful chairman of NPN. Also, the south-west did not vote for PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected president of Nigeria.

“Our national unity can only be built on deliberate inclusive policies.

“The resignation of the APC chairman presents an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its national credentials and depart from its inglorious past of naked nepotism and gross insensitivity to our national consensus by zoning the position of national chairman to the southeast.”