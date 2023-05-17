The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that the All Progressives Congress could have succeeded in moving Nigeria forward if it had chosen Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as its candidate.

Obi spoke in London while exchanging pleasantries with some guests at Dele Momodu’s 63rd birthday.

In the 52-second video that went viral on social media platforms, the former Anambra State governor said he had one time confronted the leadership of APC that if they wanted Nigeria to work as a progressive country, they should have just given Osinbajo the party’s presidential ticket.

He said: “I am desperate to see Nigeria work, I can’t hide it. I even confronted them if you want it, why didn’t you bring Osinbajo so that we can have people who want to work for the country?

“Nigeria needs a healthy person and someone like him working 24 hours. Let’s have the place working for everyone.”

Recall that Obi had filed a petition to challenge the victory of APC’s Bola Tinubu as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He also alleged that Tinubu failed to win the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election, and just as he could not secure one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Obi also challenged that the election was conducted in substantial non-compliance with the provision of the law.

Following the resumption of the sitting today, the court has adjourned to Friday, May 19, 2023, the pre-hearing of Obi’s petition against Tinubu.

The court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.