From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has upheld the expulsion of the former Director of Projects on the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh.

The decision to ratify Ojuogboh’s expulsion as recommended by the Delta State chapter of the party is coming barely 24 hours that the National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq. nullified the punitive action, saying that the chieftain was not given fair hearing.

But in another letter dated June 7, 2023, and addressed to Ojuogboh’s counsel, El-Marzuq, retracted the nullification, stating that subsequent facts have revealed the inconsistencies in his claims of defence.

El-Marzuq stated that the APC now saw the expulsion of Ojuogboh as very valid for dragging the party to court without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanism as provided in the party’s constitution; for constituting an illegal parallel state executive committee; and open display of anti-party activity with a video clip mocking the loss of the APC governorship candidate in Delta State.

According to him, dragging the party to court was a gross violation of Article 21.5(v) of APC constitution, adding that constituting an illegal parallel executive committee which purportedly expelled the party’s governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, offended Article 21.2(vi) of the same constitution.

He stated that Ojuogboh demonstrated glaring anti-party activity when he was seen in video clip widely circulated in the media, wherein he was seen lampooning and celebrating the inability of the party and it’s candidate to win the gubernatorial election in Delta State.

“”After a thorough review of these emerging facts, the party has been advised that the expulsion of Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh by the Delta State executive committee is valid and justified.

“It is further advised that the expulsion of Dr. Ojuogboh from the party with specific reference to Article 21.5(v) of the party’s constitution be affirmed.

“Therefore, I must formally retract the earlier letter sent to you. It is now clear that the expulsion of Dr. Ojuogboh from the party is valid, based on his violation of the party’s constitution by filing an action in court against the party and establishing an illegal parallel executive committee to carry out his machinations aimed at distabilising the party.

“I request that you communicate these developments and the party’s position to your client, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh. It is crucial that he understands the grounds upon which his expulsion has been ratified by the party and that the decision is final,” the letter stated.