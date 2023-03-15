APC in panicked mode – Akase

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State said they are going to bury the administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state come March 18 governorship elections.

Benue APC Chairman Austin Agada stated this on Wednesday, at the party Secretariat in Makurdi, while briefing newsmen ahead of the governorship and State Assembly elections.

Agada who thanked the Benue voters for taking their destinies into their hands, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, by voting massively for the APC urged the Benue people to do it again come 18th March 2023.

Agada said “on the 18th of March, the APC in Benue is ready to bury the PDP administration. The PDP is afraid of the popularity of our candidate, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia and the resolve of the Benue people to vote them out.

“We have listened to the character assassination of our candidate and the threats of Benue voters by the PDP-led administration.

“We also have it in good authority that Governor Samuel Ortom is threatening civil servants, permanent secretaries, and traditional rulers among others with sack and dethronement if they work for the emergence of the APC.

“We want to assure you that the APC is ready to protect every life because it matters to us and we are ready to protect your votes and ensure your mandate is not stolen.”

The APC chairman who urged the Benue people to go ahead and exercise their rights without fear promised that anyone who is sacked or victimized for supporting and voting for the APC in the Saturday elections will be restored.

“So Go out and vote massively again for the APC and we will ensure your votes are counted,” Agada said.

Agada assured that if the APC is voted into power in the forthcoming governorship elections, they will erase the inadequacies in infrastructure and implementation of policies and take the state to greater heights.

But in a response, the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase ” The APC is known for falsehood. They are manufacturers of lies and nothing good, nothing fruitful will come from that party.

“What they are doing is to whip up sentiments against the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom.”

Akase who noted that there is no atom of truth in what the APC has said stated that “The Governor has never and will never do that because he had said he will not compel anybody close to him, staff or supporters, to do anything against their will.

“So the Governor couldn’t have threatened permanent secretaries or anyone at that. Governor Ortom is someone who believes in Democracy and the rule of law and does not believe in unconventional means of achieving results.

“The APC is doing falsehood. APC has gone into panic mode ahead of the 18 March election because they know they are going to lose that election.

The people have realized the lies of the APC and ate willing and ready to reject them at the polls.