By Lukman Olabiyi

All Progressive Congress (APC) Professionals Council has applauded stakeholders for the role they played in ensuring victory for the party at the just concluded presidential and governorship elections in Lagos State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Lagos State Motor Park management, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo in his office in Lagos, the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade said he played a very important role in mobilizing support for the party.

Bamigbade flanked by the convener APC Intervention Committee, Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade-John as well as other EXCO members of the council also commended the Chief of Staff to Lagos Governor, Tayo Ayinde as well as the National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Kolade Alabi for their roles in making sure that party retained power at the state and federal levels.

The council noted that they demonstrated zeal, courage and patriotism which paid off for the party when it won at the federal and state levels.

He said the trio came to rescue when they were most needed, praying to God to perfect all things in their lives.

He said, “What happened at the polls was a product of several months of strategic meetings and engagements with the trio of MC Oluomo, Chief of Staff to Lagos Government, Tayo Ayinde as well as the National President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Kolade Alabi and other critical stakeholders of the party spearheaded.

“Your sacrifices and commitment were unparalleled, leading to a successful outing for our party. This came at the risk of your personal and family safety, your businesses and indeed all that you stand for.

“We can’t thank you enough but pray that our incoming president, Bola Tinubu will become that vessel for a national rebirth which was all you stood for”, he said.

APC Intervention Convener, Prince Ademola Adetokunbo Ade-John while thanking Akinsanya for welcoming the team to his office said history will be kind to him and all other members of the party who worked assiduously to secure victory at the national and state levels.