By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has felicitated with former governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader.

The Professionals Council in a congratulatory message signed by its Director General,Hon. Seyi Bamigbade also described Ambode as a seasoned administrator, who contributed immensely through his knowledge and expertise to the growth of the public service in Lagos State.

He said Ambode contributed in no small measure as a former Accountant-General, as well as ex-governor to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capacities, especially in the finance sector.

According to Bamigbade, the former governor’s contributions to the development of state will remain indelible in the annals of the state.

He said, “On behalf of the board of the Council, I congratulate an amiable leader and a fine gentleman whose commitment for a greater Lagos is contagious.

“No doubt a fine gentleman and a trans-generational leader, His Excellency former governor Ambode is a dedicated nationalist who has built bridges of peace and unity across the ethnic divides through creation of opportunity for people of all ethnic nationalities to live and thrive in Lagos.

”As Council Treasurer, Auditor General for Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Accountant-General of Lagos state, he displayed a high level of integrity, dedication and professionalism to service in the public sector.”

While applauding Ambode for remaining dedicated to the ideals of the party, APC , Bamigbade noted that Ambode’s technical and administrative expertise will be needed for greater national services.