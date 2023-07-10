From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings earlier fixed for Monday and Tuesday this week.

Regretting the inconvenience the postponement has caused stakeholders, the ruling party announced that the meeting has been rescheduled to hold on the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

The statement signed by the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, hinged the postponement of the Caucus and NEC meetings on the absence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s continental commitment as new Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

According to the statement; “Members of the National Caucus and NEC of APC are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Tinubu, as the new Chairman of ECOWAS. Inconveniences regretted,” the statement read.