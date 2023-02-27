From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has petitioned the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police to immediately restrain Senator Dino Melaye, Dele Momodu and a certain Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church from their “clear call to violence”.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Media and Commication of APC PCC, claimed that their inciting comments and call for violence are capable of breaching peace.

“The results trickling in since the close of voting on Saturday have clearly shown the direction Nigerians have chosen to go. Right from the polling unit results received from across the country, the signs were clear that the deceit and propaganda of the opposition did not fetch them the expected votes.

“This has expectedly generated anxiety in their camps with many of their leaders making irresponsible incendiary comments. We note with utmost concern those inciting comments and call to violence by some spokespersons of the opposition, especially those from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are particularly concerned and call on the DSS and the Nigeria Police to immediately restrain persons such as Dino Melaye, Dele Momodu and a certain Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church from their clear call to violence,” the APC PCC petitioned.

Commenting further, PCC said: “Melaye’s tweet threatening violence, Momodu going on the TV to announce a purported winner and Enenche’s hate speech from the pulpit violate every law of the land. They should not go scot-free.

“When failure stared them in the face, rather than accept the outcome with dignity like good democrats would, some sore losers began shopping for ways to cut corners or scuttle the process. We have seen many doctored results giving false victory to the Labour Party in places where it performed abysmally poor.

“The idea was to give its followers hope and prepare them for a planned street insurrection. The PDP has employed almost similar tactics despite secretly admitting defeat. They went about with mouthwatering offers looking for willing partners that would help them subvert the will of the people,” Alake noted.

“Perhaps, having failed to procure officials to help it doctor results, the PDP earlier on Monday rented willing airwaves to make very dangerous statements on the election.

“We also wonder why agents of the party at the Abuja collation centre are pushing insistently for the uploading of the results on INEC portal, when section 60 of the Electoral Act is clear about who has the power to do so at the polling unit. The state collation officer has no such power. The INEC chairman, who collates what has been collated from the states also has no such power.

“Is the PDP calling for the upload to enable it hack the system to give it a false victory? Unlike what the PDP spokesmen have done, we will not announce ourselves as winners despite having the figures which affirm our anticipated victory.

“We will abide by the laws by allowing the electoral umpire to do its job. A cursory look at the figures from across the states show that our candidate is well placed for victory. The results have shown that the Labour Party, as we kept saying, is no threat to our victory.

“The PDP, on the other hand, has also failed in its own permutation making its dream of victory go up in smoke. The PDP’s projection of a landslide win in the North has collapsed.

“For example, the PDP’s celebrated victory in Katsina State was only with a difference of less than 7,000 votes. On the other hand, the APC maintains a lead of over 30,000 and 150,000 in nearby Jigawa and Zamfara states, respectively.

“The bad news for PDP, however, is its dismal performance in Kano where the APC is emerging with over 600,000 difference ahead of the PDP. This is a monumental figure which offsets the PDP in the entire North,” he said.