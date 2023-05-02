Foremost businessman and Patron of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Sir Tony Chukwu, has met with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his residence in Abuja.

Chukwu told journalists after the meeting that Tinubu is the answer to the prayers of Nigerians who desire a revolutionary change that would set the country on the path to greatness and restoration of her economy.

The APC chieftain who is a key member of the party in Imo state assured Nigerians that the Tinubu Presidency will not only consolidate the infrastructural progress made by the Muhammadu Buhari government but will also trigger the revival of the economy through his “trademark job and wealth creation leadership.”

“I have just met our President-elect and I want to assure Nigerians that their prayers have been answered. Our incoming President is ready to reposition the country and bring prosperity to all. Let’s support him.

“The Tinubu I know will be President of the whole country. He is a true nationalist who does not pander to ethnic or religious sentiments and his Presidency will be fair to the north and to the south,” he told journalists.

He commended the APC in Imo state for supporting Governor Hope Uzodimma in his quest to restore the glory of the state famed for excellence in education, entrepreneurship and innovation, citing the creation of the Ministry of Digital Economy by Governor Uzodimma as “evidence of the governor’s inclination to youth empowerment using the tools of digital technology.”

He noted that the re-election of Uzodimma is assured on account of his performance; stressing that all the three zones in Imo are backing the governor and working for his re-election.

