From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed discomfort over the spate of suspension sanctions of party members emanating from its state chapters.

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, warned that though the party takes matter of discipline of its members seriously, it is highly inauspicious time for the actions, as meritorious as they may be.

“The APC NWC notes with deep concern the spate of disciplinary actions emanating from various state chapters, including suspension and expulsion, of party members for alleged infractions in the wake of the just concluded national elections.

“The party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant and cohesive party at all levels.

“However, this is a highly inauspicious time for these actions, as meritorious as they may be, given the important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government.

“The party hereby directs that action be stayed on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the NWC on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has upturned the expulsion of Danjuma Goje, by the Gombe State chapter of the party, insisting that; “Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State chapter of our party.”

“The attention of the national headquarters of APC has been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje by the Gombe State Executive Committee of our party.

“The party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the NWC on the matter. Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter of our party,” the APC NWC noted in the statement.