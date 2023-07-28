From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The coast is gradually becoming very clear for the former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to take over the vacant position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following his endorsement by the Coalitions of North Central APC Youth Leaders and Support Groups.

Ganduje’s endorsement by the Hope Uzodinma-led APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has been riddled with controversy and rejection with some party members claiming that the position was zoned to the North Central.

However, speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Convener of the coalitions, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, claimed that the zone is far above tribalism, greed and selfishness when it comes to the national interest.

The coalition further claimed that having contributed their quota, they wished that other zones should be given the opportunity to participate in the party’s administration.

They described him as the best man for the job at this moment, having performed credibly well in the eight years he served Kano State as governor.

“The North Central zone is a political hub owing to its political dominance ranging from the military government down to the current civilian rule. We the people of North Central have occupied the national chairmanship position of all ruling parties in the country and have done well in terms of party administration.

“We are proud to say that a Chairman from the zone led the party to victory in the last presidential election. Today, our father who was the National Chairman of the APC has resigned his position thereby making the post vacant. As you may be aware, there is no vacuum in governance so a competent hand must be employed in order to oversee our party forward.

“It is on this note that we wholeheartedly endorse Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of our great party, APC. Ganduje is a party man who has distinguished himself as an intellectual of high repute. As North Central youths, one may be tempted to ask why we should not clamour for the position to be retained in the zone.

“The truth is, we have contributed our quota and wish other zones to be also given the opportunity to participate in the party’s administration. We the North Central people are far above tribalism, greed and selfishness when it comes to the National interest.

“We firmly believe that Ganduje is the best man for the job at this moment. Remember, Ganduje served Kano State for eight years and he performed credibly well. Kano under Ganduje became an example of development not only in Nigeria but in Africa at large.

“We are optimistic that APC under Ganduje shall complement the implementation of President Tinubu-led administration’s blueprint for the benefit of Nigerians,” the coalition declared.