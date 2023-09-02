…Reveals party’s plan to open functional offices in 8,813 wards

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has promised indigenes that the ruling party will retain Kogi state seat after the November 11 governorship election.

He gave the promise in Lokoja on Saturday in his address at the inauguration ceremony of the leadership and members of the Kogi state National Governorship Campaign Council.

The former Kano state governor also called on party members and stakeholders to rally round the APC governorship candidate to succeed in the forthcoming election in Kogi state.

He also revealed that the APC has concluded plans to establish functional offices in all the 8,813 wards across the country to symbolically bring representation of the party close to the people.

The party boss equally disclosed that it is at the concluding stage of establishing a National Institute of Progressive Study.

He believed that progressivism as a political ideology can be deployed to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians and improve society through appropriate political action and social reform based on advancement in Science, Technology, Economic Development and Social Organisation.

His words: “I will like to therefore call on all our party members and stakeholders to rally round our candidate so that our party will succeed. By so doing, all the legacy projects would be sustained and there will be continuation in governance.

“As a party, we are committed to working hard individually and collectively to realise these goals and objectives. It is pertinent to also note that we have initiated and concluded plans to structure our party into a truly grassroots progressive party by opening full-fledged and functional offices in all 8,813 wards in Nigeria.

“This is to enable our members across the country to have both a symbolic representation of our party in their neighbourhood and, a place for active interaction between and among members on one hand, and members and leadership at different tiers of government on the other hand.

“In addition, our vision is to institutionalise the progressive ideology in the body politic of our country. We indeed believe that progressivism as a political ideology can be deployed to improve the lives of millions of our compatriots and improve our society through appropriate political action and social reform based on advancement in Science, Technology, Economic Development and Social Organisation. To crystalise this vision, we are at the concluding stage of establishing a National Institute of Progressive Study.

“This Institute, going forward, will facilitate the channelling and integrating the nation’s progressive minded politicians into the substance, orientation and practice of progressive ideology and political best practices. This will certainly amplify our difference from other political parties that are only interested in capturing power.

“We will ensure that with the kind of graduates our National Institute will be producing from time to time, the Nigerian political space will be populated by truly progressive minded politicians.”

He, however, called on all Nigerian; “to remain patience and continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his effort and determination to address the economic challenges facing our dear country. In no distance time, by the special grace of God, such policies and programmes would eventually yield positive results.”

While inaugurating the campaign team, Ganduje expressed confidence in the capacity of the Chairman and the Co-Chairmen as well as the committee members to deliver and ensure the victory of the party.

“It is also my belief that the innovations the Campaign Council will initiate during the campaign period will convince the electorate that the APC remains the only option for development, the only alternative for good governance and the only political vehicle to convey the people of Kogi State, and indeed, Nigeria, to the place of our collective aspiration of prosperity and development.

In his speech, Governor Yahaya Bello, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressed confidence and assurance that the party will ride to victory smoothly in the November 11 election.

Bello said: “If you see these cream-de-la-cream that have come to support us in this coming election. I assured you that victory is ours. There is nobody contesting against us.

“We have Hon Usman Ododo who is coming to consolidate on our achievements. This election is a landslide victory. Nobody try GYB with violence and go scort free. Go out and cast your vote. This election shall be a landslide victory for our party.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by six governors of Kogi state, Ogun state, Lagos state, Niger state, Benue and Kwara state respectively. Also in attendance were former governors, Senators and so many other part stalwarts across the country.

In his welcome address, APC national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said Council team comprises of individuals who have demonstrated impeccable and unwavering dedication to the cause, and ability to lead APC to victory.

He said: “We need the support and engagement of each member of our party, and indeed, every Kogites who yearns for positive change. We also appeal to those who participated in the primary to put it behind them and work for the victory of the party. This is where their commitment to the party can get rewarded both with good government and patronage.

“Our campaign, as customary, will be issue-based. We will engage in constructive dialogue, listen to the concerns of Kogites, and work tirelessly to address their needs and aspirations.”