From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Chairman of the Cross River state Governorship election Collation Centre, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, has so far declared results from 15 local government areas with All Progressives Congress (APC) comfortably leading in 12 areas.

According to Prof. Adias, they arw still expecting the remaining 3 local government areas and would conclude coallation tomorrow.

1. Obubra LGA

Registered voters 107800

Accredited voters 26037

APC 18371

PDP 10545

PRP 266

LP 101

Total valid votes 25434

Rejected votes 603

Total votes cast 26037

2. Yala Local Government

Accredited Voters 13705

Registered voters 42647

APC 24793

PDP 15793

PRP 11

Vallide 41841

Rejected votes 805

Vote cast 42646

3. Calabar South:

Registered voters 169537

Accredited voters 38012

APC 28340

PDP 7980

PRP 27

LP 585

Total Valid votes 37271

Reject votes 685

Total vote cast 37956

4. Akpabuyo LGA:

Registered voters 62996

Accredited voters 17225

APC 10410

PDP 5938

PRP 5

LP 280

Total Valid votes 16809

Rejected votes 388

Total Vote cast 17197

5. Abi Local Government:

Registered voters 65818

Accredited voters 19595

PDP 8816

APC 9861

PRP 110

LP 126

Total valid votes 19336

Rejected votes 252

Total votes cast 19588

6. Calabar Municipality LGA

Registered voters 192866

Accredited voters 38591

APC 20320

PDP 15882

LP 1082

PRP 99

Rejected votes 715

Total valid votes 37876

Total votes cast 38591

7. Bakassi Local Government:

Registered voters 16350

Accredited voters 2051

PDP 316

APC 1632

PRP 1

LP 27

Total valid votes 1994

Rejected votes 44

Total votes cast 2038.

8. Ikom Local Government

Registered voters 116627

Accredited voters 28372

APC 12883

PDP 14128

PRP 08

LP 225

Rejected votes 803

Total valid votes 28372

Total votes cast 28372

9. Odukpani Local Government

Registered voters 68190

Accredited voters 19517

APC 13622

PDP 3971

PRP 07

LP 248

Rejected votes 322

Total valid votes 1911

Total votes cast 1933

10. Bekwarra LGA

Registered voters 78414

Accredited voters 2051

APC 1632

PDP 316

PRP 1

LP 27

Rejected votes 44

Total valid votes 1994

Total votes cast 25181

11. Yakurr Lacal Government

Registered voters 103315

Accredited voters 31974

APC 17684

PDP 9208

PRP 2331

LP 374

Rejected votes 790

Total valid votes 29814

Total votes cast 30604

12. Ogoja LGA

Registered voters 104390

Accredited voters 34540

APC 16162

PDP 17483

PRP 16

LP 81

Rejected votes 562

Total valid votes 33978

Total votes cast 34540

13. Etung Local Government

Registered voters 43872

Accredited voters 10679

APC 5205

PDP 5139

PRP 25

LP 26

Rejected votes 180

Total valid votes 10496

Total votes cast 10676.

14. Biase Local Government

Registered voters 76562

Accredited voters 19444

APC 11626

PDP 7079

PRP 6

LP 239

Rejected votes 305

Total valid votes 19092

Total votes cast 19397

15. Obudu Local Government

Registered voters 149309

Accredited voters 38031

PDP 12461

APC 21599

PRP

LP 973

Rejected votes 662

Total valid votes 35318

Total votes cast 35980