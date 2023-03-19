From Judex Okoro, Calabar
The Chairman of the Cross River state Governorship election Collation Centre, Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, has so far declared results from 15 local government areas with All Progressives Congress (APC) comfortably leading in 12 areas.
According to Prof. Adias, they arw still expecting the remaining 3 local government areas and would conclude coallation tomorrow.
1. Obubra LGA
Registered voters 107800
Accredited voters 26037
APC 18371
PDP 10545
PRP 266
LP 101
Total valid votes 25434
Rejected votes 603
Total votes cast 26037
2. Yala Local Government
Accredited Voters 13705
Registered voters 42647
APC 24793
PDP 15793
PRP 11
Vallide 41841
Rejected votes 805
Vote cast 42646
3. Calabar South:
Registered voters 169537
Accredited voters 38012
APC 28340
PDP 7980
PRP 27
LP 585
Total Valid votes 37271
Reject votes 685
Total vote cast 37956
4. Akpabuyo LGA:
Registered voters 62996
Accredited voters 17225
APC 10410
PDP 5938
PRP 5
LP 280
Total Valid votes 16809
Rejected votes 388
Total Vote cast 17197
5. Abi Local Government:
Registered voters 65818
Accredited voters 19595
PDP 8816
APC 9861
PRP 110
LP 126
Total valid votes 19336
Rejected votes 252
Total votes cast 19588
6. Calabar Municipality LGA
Registered voters 192866
Accredited voters 38591
APC 20320
PDP 15882
LP 1082
PRP 99
Rejected votes 715
Total valid votes 37876
Total votes cast 38591
7. Bakassi Local Government:
Registered voters 16350
Accredited voters 2051
PDP 316
APC 1632
PRP 1
LP 27
Total valid votes 1994
Rejected votes 44
Total votes cast 2038.
8. Ikom Local Government
Registered voters 116627
Accredited voters 28372
APC 12883
PDP 14128
PRP 08
LP 225
Rejected votes 803
Total valid votes 28372
Total votes cast 28372
9. Odukpani Local Government
Registered voters 68190
Accredited voters 19517
APC 13622
PDP 3971
PRP 07
LP 248
Rejected votes 322
Total valid votes 1911
Total votes cast 1933
10. Bekwarra LGA
Registered voters 78414
Accredited voters 2051
APC 1632
PDP 316
PRP 1
LP 27
Rejected votes 44
Total valid votes 1994
Total votes cast 25181
11. Yakurr Lacal Government
Registered voters 103315
Accredited voters 31974
APC 17684
PDP 9208
PRP 2331
LP 374
Rejected votes 790
Total valid votes 29814
Total votes cast 30604
12. Ogoja LGA
Registered voters 104390
Accredited voters 34540
APC 16162
PDP 17483
PRP 16
LP 81
Rejected votes 562
Total valid votes 33978
Total votes cast 34540
13. Etung Local Government
Registered voters 43872
Accredited voters 10679
APC 5205
PDP 5139
PRP 25
LP 26
Rejected votes 180
Total valid votes 10496
Total votes cast 10676.
14. Biase Local Government
Registered voters 76562
Accredited voters 19444
APC 11626
PDP 7079
PRP 6
LP 239
Rejected votes 305
Total valid votes 19092
Total votes cast 19397
15. Obudu Local Government
Registered voters 149309
Accredited voters 38031
PDP 12461
APC 21599
PRP
LP 973
Rejected votes 662
Total valid votes 35318
Total votes cast 35980