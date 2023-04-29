• Convenes emergency NWC meeting Wednesday

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja,

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday bowed to intense pressure, summoning an emergency meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to deliberate on the crisis rocking the administrative organ of the party.

A member of the NWC and North-West zonal chairman, Salihu Moh Lukman, did not only issue a seven-day ultimatum but also made due his threat to drag the party’s boss to court over sundry infractions perpetrated by the headship of the party.

Perhaps, miffed by the legal action taken and the petition Lukman wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday this week, Adamu, in the invitation notice to the National officers, fixed the emergency meeting for next week Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The notice to all the 24-member NWC sighted by our correspondent, issued by the National Secretary, read: “Distinguished NWC members, HE, the national chairman has called the regular NWC meeting for Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. This notice is given early enough to allow our esteemed members to attend. Time of the meeting 12: noon prompt.”

Though the agenda of the meeting was not stated in the notification letter, a source in the party’s national secretariat confirmed that “the agenda of the meeting will be forwarded to all the NWC members before Monday.”

Asked for insight into issues to be discussed, our source simply noted that; “the issues slated for discussion will include the review of the just concluded general elections, consideration of the preliminary reports by an external auditor engaged to look into the books of the party, in anticipation of the preparation of a financial report to be presented to National Executive Committee. (NEC) whenever it’s conveyed.

“Wednesday’s meeting will also afford the NWC to mend the rough edges among themselves, especially as it concerns the two letters by Salihu Lukman and the legal action he instituted against the National Chairman and National Secretary.

“It is going to be a loaded meeting where far-reaching decisions will be taken ahead of the NEC meeting and the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima,” the source said.