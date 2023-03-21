From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Hon Nuel Elehinle, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has called for synergy between the legislative and executive arms of government to enhance good governance.

Elehinle, a member of the board of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), emphasised that such collaboration would promote development and good governance in the state.

According to Elehinle, proper synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government is essential to sustaining democracy and achieving efficient development. He stressed the need for politicians to embrace peace and harmony for the overall development of the country, adding that political harmony would lead to the development of the country.

During a visit to the Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Wole Ogunmolasuyi, who was elected for a second term, Elehinle charged the newly elected lawmakers to collaborate with members of the executive arm of government to enhance the stability of the nation’s democracy.

He also urged members of the State House of Assembly to team up with the executive for the overall development of the state.

In addition, Elehinle highlighted that the synergy between the two arms of government would strengthen democracy, enhance service delivery, and protect democracy from collapsing.

He called on politicians to work together to achieve political harmony and ensure the development of the country.