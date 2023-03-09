by Ajiri Daniels

• Thanks Nigerians for Tinubu’s victory

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South East Zone, has said that it was ready to use the March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly elections to show its acceptability and strength in the South East.

National Vice chairman (South East) of the party, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, who disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a meeting the Zonal executive had with the party’s House of Representatives candidates in the South East in Enugu, said APC was ready to win the remaining elections in the zone.

Arodiogbu said the party’s poor performance in the presidential election in the zone was understandable but assured that they were prepared to change the narrative with the March 18 polls.

He said, “The meeting was also to celebrate ourselves for the resounding and well earned victory of our party in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, which our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won clearly and squarely. The Nigerian people were happy with the APC. That’s why they voted our candidate at the centre.

“In the South East, the party could have done better. But we appreciate the people’s decision. We’re not contesting that their wish was expressed in the ballot.”

He however, complained of some irregularities and intimidation in last election which according to him were also responsible for their failure but assured that the APC would not allow such happen again.

He also disclosed that the party would assist its candidates in the national Assembly to contest their defeat at the tribunals, assuring that “APC will bounce back during governorship and House of Assembly elections.”