From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ireland chapter, has joined the long list of Nigerians showering encomiums on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his emergence as the chairman of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The APC Ireland chapter in a statement signed by its Legal Adviser & Chairman, Prince Hammed Adefioye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, noted that the prestigious position is a testament to Tinubu’s remarkable leadership, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions to regional cooperation and development.

“His ascension to the position of ECOWAS Chairman marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, and we are certain that he will excel in this new role. His visionary approach, vast experience, and deep understanding of the challenges facing the West African region make him eminently qualified to steer ECOWAS toward greater heights,” they assured.

Setting target for him, the APC Ireland chapter, noted: “Under his leadership, we anticipate that ECOWAS will witness renewed vigor in advancing regional integration, fostering economic growth, and strengthening political stability among member states.

“His relentless pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of West Africa serves as a beacon of hope for the entire region. President Tinubu, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, should leverage on his position to further engage with the African diaspora, considering their immense potential in driving sustainable development and fostering stronger ties between West Africa and the rest of the world.

“His understanding of the diaspora’s aspirations, concerns, and contributions will undoubtedly enrich ECOWAS’s agenda and ensure inclusive development for all. We commend his dedication to democratic principles, good governance, and the rule of law.

“His previous achievements as a respected statesman, political leader, and advocate for social justice have left an indelible mark on the political landscape of Nigeria and beyond. We are confident that his tenure as ECOWAS Chairman will further enhance these values across the West African region,” they expressed confidence.

Commenting further, the chapter boss noted that: “As the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, we pledge our unwavering support and commitment to work collaboratively with him and ECOWAS in achieving the shared objectives of regional integration, socio-economic development, and fostering a peaceful and prosperous West Africa.

“Once again, congratulations on his appointment, May his tenure as Chairman of ECOWAS be marked by remarkable achievements, transformative policies, and an enduring legacy for future generations. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on the entire West African region,” the chapter prayed.