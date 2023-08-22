From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Progressives Ambassadors for All Progressives Congress (APC) Project in Abuja has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider appointing Dr. Nicholas Felix, a former Presidential Aspirant of APC, as the Minister of Youth.

The group believes that this appointment would be a significant addition to the current administration.

Ikechukwu Norbert, the Leader of the Progressives Ambassadors for APC Project in an interview with Daily Sun on Tuesday, emphasized the importance of selecting a young, capable, and vibrant individual to replace Hon. Abubakar Momoh, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

The group believes that Dr. Felix, a 42-year-old youth advocate, mentor, successful businessperson, and pastor, possesses the qualities necessary to effectively represent the interests of Nigerian youth.

“We passionately and joyfully recommend Dr. Nicholas Felix, the Deputy National Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the 2023 Youngest APC Presidential Aspirant,” stated Norbert. He further highlighted Dr. Felix’s dedication to bridging the gap for youthful representation and his proficiency in youth-centric matters.

In expressing their gratitude to President Tinubu, the group acknowledged his commitment to fulfilling his promise of including women and youth in his cabinet. They commended the president for his efforts in ensuring women comprise more than 25% of ministerial appointments.

However, the group noted that youth representation is currently less than 10%, urging for more significant involvement of young individuals in decision-making roles.

The group also applauded the president’s decision to reassign Hon. Abubakar Momoh, creating an opportunity for a young person to lead the Ministry of Youth Development. They highlighted that around 60% of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 25, making it crucial to harness the potential of the youth for national development, especially in the digital age.

Sun reports that the Progressives Ambassadors for APC Project, a youth-based support group, is dedicated to monitoring projects, offering advisory services, and ensuring the enforcement of party policies and programs.