Some aggrieved people of Cross River State origin have flayed the appointment of Mr. Asu Oku Okang as NDDC nominee from the state, claiming he is a staunch and active member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Making this disclosure, the people through APC Legacy Group and Affiliates, accused a Presidency official of working with a former governor and minister of sidelining the nominee of the state submitted to the Presidency by Governor Bassey Otu for Okang.

The allegation is contained in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, entitled,

“Appointment of Board Members to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC): Matters Arising”, signed by Asuquo Ani Okokon (JP).

The group, which expressed displeasure over this development, noted it was the same thing that played out during the administration of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, that is now also being repeated.

The statement read in part; ‘‘It is rather sad that what has become the order of the day that powerful interests within the Presidency and the ruling party’s hierarchy have turned this process into money spinning exercise, enriching themselves by selling these positions to the highest bidders.

The group noted that the development was an affront on the person of their governor who has made tremendous contributions to APC at both state and national levels.

This is as it warned that; ‘‘Sir, any attempt to have the minister to now begin to call the shots in Cross River State APC by deciding who gets what as in this present case will be resisted by us as we have proven within a short period of time that APC is the party to beat in the state.’’

The group further called on President Tinubu to immediately redress the ugly development by causing the withdrawal of Okan and replacing him with the nominee of Governor Otu to prevent growing discontent within the ranks of APC in the state.

‘‘The people are already feeling disenchanted and distraught with this present situation, hence, we are using this medium to prevail on you, sir, to kindly consider our position and ensure that our rightful nominee is named and given the opportunity to represent our….”