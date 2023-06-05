From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group of young All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the South East and North Central geopolitical zones has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

It also congratulated former Minister of Special Duties, George Akume on his well-deserved appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The group described Ribadu’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole, noting that as an experienced professional and well-known security strategist, he would bring his detribalised disposition to bear in carrying out the national assignment.

In a statement in Enugu, Monday, the convener of the joint regional body, Hon. George Ugwuja, said in deploying a sustainable strategy, Ribadu will not only advise the President on matters related to national security, coordinate the activities of security agencies, but also ensure the implementation of policies and strategies related to national security.

“We are advocating for a National Security Adviser with the capacity to consult with security experts, analyse data and intelligence reports, and work closely with relevant security agencies to develop and implement effective strategies to address the security challenges facing Nigeria.

“Nuhu Ribadu performed excellently well as EFCC Chairman; therefore, we have no doubt that he will do better as the NSA.

“We, hereby, assure President Bola Tinubu that even youths at the grassroots level will be willing to cooperate with Ribadu’s personality to find a permanent solution to all the emerging security challenges including agitations in the South East, banditry in the North Central, Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, herdsmen-farmers conflicts and devastating terror-related activities in different parts of the country,” Ugwuja stated.

The APC’s young stakeholders expressed the optimism that Akume would perform the duties of “the engine of government creditably.”