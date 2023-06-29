From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba Central Zone Youth Coalition for Peace, Justice and Social Development (TCZYCPJSD), a political pressure group in Taraba State has decried the continued marginalization of Taraba Central senatorial zone by successive governments in the appointment of Ministers from Taraba State.

The leader of the group Alhaji Bakare Dorofi, who expressed concern over the trend at an interaction with journalists in Jalingo said noted that, of the Eleven Ministers so far appointed in Taraba since 1999, Seven are from the southern zone while Four are from the Northern zone while the Central zone has not produced even one Minister.

Dorofi insisted that the trend smirks of gross injustice as the Central zone remains the political nerve centre of the APC in Taraba State and has consistently delivered to the party.

“Gentlemen, let me quickly draw your attention to a very sad development that has been going on since the return to democracy in 1999. We have had eleven ministers from Taraba since 1999 till date and Seven of them are from the southern zone. They are Gen TY Danjuma from Takum LG, Alh Idiris Waziri from Ibi LG, Mrs Salomi Jankada from Donga LG, Mr Obadia Ando from Takum LG, Mr Alhasan Zaku from Ibi LG, Mr Joel Danlami Ikenya from Wukari LG and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku from Takum LG.

“We also have Four Ministers from the Northern zone and they are Dr. Muhammed Shatta from Karim Lamido LG, the late Sen Aisha Jummai Alhassan from Jalingo LG, Eng. Sale Mamman from Jalingo LG and Hon Muazu Jaji Sambo from Jalingo LG.

“Meanwhile, we don’t have a single minister from the Central zone that has become the home of APC in Taraba State. Let me remind you that the bulk of votes for the APC in Taraba at both state and federal elections come from the Taraba Central zone.

“Let me quickly remind us that the central zone was the first geopolitical zone in the state to identify with the All Progressives Congress APC and has since remained the area where APC garners more votes for all presidential elections since the inception of the party in 2015.

“Going by analysis, the Central zone has produced APC Senator for two terms, (Sen. Abubakar Yusuf) currently, we are the only zone in the state that has produced 4 APC members at the State House of Assembly, figures dont lie, we gave the highest votes during the recent presidential election from the state.

“The people have reasons why they vote, if their aspirations are not attended to, they may be tired of coming out to cast their votes in coming elections. It is our sincere hope and prayer that our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will break this spell and duly reward this zone by considering one of our sons for a ministerial slot in the interest of justice and fairness,” he said.