PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said the country will become Nazi Germany under the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the Lagos governorship election where thugs turned away electorate not interested to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) was just a tip of what to expect under a Tinubu administration.

The PDP candidate said it is more more disheartening that the thugs were profiling voters and beating up those who were of Igbo extraction and asking them to return home.

According to him, “what the world witnessed in Lagos at the March 18 governorship election was nothing short of Nazism. It was the tactic employed by Adolph Hitler in the 1930s. At that time, they engaged in profiling and used the Jews as their punching bag.

“When they see that they cannot win an election, they resort to profiling and whip up tribal sentiments and violence. They did it against Jimi Agbaje in 2015 as well.

“Tinubu plans to bring to the centre: a Nazi style of leadership that will make Nigerians view the past military dictatorship of Sani Abacha with nostalgia.”

Atiku also lambasted the spokesmen for Tinubu’s Campaign Council – Bayo Onanuga and Femi Fani-Kayode – for allegedly encouraging the intimidation of Igbo people in Lagos.

“Onanuga, a hitherto respected journalist, who claimed to have contributed to the fight against dictatorship, is now supporting injustice and attacks on the Igbo for daring to vote in Lagos. This is what happens when you associate yourself with Tinubu. Your mind and soul get corrupted.

“For Fani-Kayode, a man who was Nnamdi Kanu’s handbag, he has suddenly become an ethnic supremacist, encouraging the suppression of the Igbo people in Lagos all in a bid to impress his paymaster. We never expected much from this Jekyll and Hyde.

“What the tribal bigots like Onanuga and Fani-Kayode will not tell you is that Ireti Kingibe, a Yoruba woman, has just been elected into the Senate to represent the FCT.”